Yadgir Congress getting ready to felicitate Kharge

March 13, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Yadgir

The District Congress Committee in Yadgir is getting ready to felicitate AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge on him becoming the party’s national chief, when he reaches Saidapur on his maiden visit after his election to the party post.

The party is planning to felicitate Mr. Kharge at Saidapur, which comes under Gurmitkal Assembly constituency from where Mr. Kharge has been elected eight times to the State Assembly, on March 18.

Party workers are getting ready to welcome Mr. Kharge in a grand manner on his erstwhile turf.

District Congress Committee president Basareddy M. Patil Anapur has planned to ask Mr. Kharge to lay the foundation stone at Saidapur for the Block Congress Committee office. He has also planned to hold another programme in Gurmitkal to honour Mr. Kharge on March 25. However, this programme in Gurmitkal is yet to be finalised.

“His (Mr. Kharge) political journey started from Gurmitkal, getting elected eight times to the State Assembly from 1972 to 2004. And, now, he has become a national leader of the party. Thus, it is a matter of pride for party workers to honour him. Therefore, the DCC has decided to organise the programme,” Mr. Anapur said.

It is expected that party workers will get a boost if Mr. Kharge comes here to receive felicitation and address them on how to face the elections and get votes highlighting the drawbacks of the BJP government at the Centre and in the State as well.

Gurmitkal constituency was a bastion of the Congress from 1967 to 2013, as N. Yankappa was elected once, Mr. Kharge eight times and Baburao Chinchanshur was elected two times (2008 and 2013). But, Naganagowda Kandkur from the Janata Dal(S) broke the legacy of the Congress by getting elected in the 2018 Assembly election.

However, now, the Congress workers and leaders are trying to snatch the constituency back from the Janata Dal(S) in the Assembly elections and they hope that the scheduled programme of Mr. Kharge’s felicitation will definitely give a boost to the party.

“The party will make a strong comeback in the next Assembly elections. The party leaders and workers are together in the electoral fight,” the former vice-president of Zilla Panchayat and senior leader Shrenik Kumar Dokha has said.