Yadgir CMC presents a deficit Budget of ₹43.49 lakh for 2022-23

With the permission of Suresh Ambiger, President of Yadgir City Municipal Council, the Officers have presented a deficit budget of ₹43.49 lakh for the year 2022-23 during the general body meeting of the council held on Thursday.

Officers explained that ₹26.27 crore income, including ₹6.81 crore from CMC and ₹19.45 crore from government, is expected and expenditure of ₹26.70 crore has been calculated. Thus, the deficit is ₹43.49. It is aimed to offset the deficit amount by collecting property and other taxes, they added.

Sharanappa, Commissioner of CMC, who was present, said that they have already fixed the target to collect whatever the taxes to CMC from the public and therefore, they collected ₹3.6 lakh as property tax and ₹1.82 crore as water taxes. “Due to the shortages of manpower, we are not fully collecting the taxes from the public as targeted. However, we would focus more on collecting the remaining taxes to offset the deficit,” Mr. Sharanappa added.

Soon after the meeting commenced, Kumari Lalitha Anapur, Hanumanth, Venkatareddy Wanakeri, Channakeshav Banatihal, Members demanded the details on income through taxes and from other sources and expenditure that CMC made for the period of 2021-22.

Responding to them, officers replied that ₹5.56 crore income was expected for the period, ₹3.55 crore was collected and remaining ₹1.68 crore remains pending. The CMC has earmarked ₹5.61 crore as expenditure for the year 2021-22 and of which ₹4.81 crore incurred as expenditure and remaining ₹2.34 crore is with the CMC.

While responding to the requisition submitted by Mallappa Sankin, President of Working Journalists Association, Mr. Ambiger announced that the CMC has earmarked ₹10 lakh grant as health care fund for journalists. The CMC reserved ₹5 lakh in the last year’s Budget. When this was announced, Kumari Lalitha raised an objection for such an increase citing that a journalist was claimed ₹1 lakh in the last year without submitting proper medical bills.

Responding to her, Mr. Ambiger said that a decision to earmark ₹10 lakh was already taken. However, a detailed discussion will be held in the next meeting of council and get the approval from members on a majority basis. He further said that the CMC will prepare clear guidelines in this regard and release medical grants to journalists after thorough verification of the documents and bills, which they submit for claim.

Chandrakala Maddi, Vice president, Vijayalakshmi Krishna Nayak, Chairman of Standing Committee, Vilas Patil, former President, Hanumanth Itagi, Prabhavathi, Swamydev Dasanakeri Kalal and other members were present.