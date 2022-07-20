Yadgir CMC gives approval to ₹5.08 crore action plan

Yadgir City Municipal Council accepted an action plan for 2022-23 during the general body meeting here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by president of CMC Suresh Ambiger. Council members were present.

After a discussion, the house accepted the action plan for ₹5.08 crore for the current year. Of the ₹5.08 crore, ₹3.66 crore falls under the 15th Finance Commission and the balance of ₹1.42 crore is under the SFC Fund.

All members cutting across party lines accepted the action plan.

Maintenance of street lights, completion of projects under implementation, strict usage of grants released for specific projects, cleanliness of drainage, repairs to drinking water tanks and scientific disposal of waste and related issues were discussed after Channakeshwagowda Banatihal, Hanumanth Itagi, Manjunath Dasanakeri, Mansoor Ahmed, Prabhavati Kalal and Vilas Patil raised these problems and urged the CMC to solve them on top priority.

The meeting also gave approval to granting 4.18 acres of land for the construction of the District AYUSH Hospital.