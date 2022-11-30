Yadgir CMC decision to name circle after Veer Savarkar draws flak

November 30, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Yadgir

A decision by Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) to name Tipu Circle as Veer Savarkar Circle on the Yadgir-Hattikuni Road has resulted in a controversy with Muslim organisations condemning it and saying that they will hold agitations if the decision is not dropped.

The decision to change the name of Tipu Circle as Veer Savarkar Circle was taken in the general body of the CMC on July 18 under the chairmanship of Suresh Ambiger. “This decision was taken on a demand made by pro-Hindu organisations and passed and sent to the Municipal Commissioner for further action,” Mr. Ambiger has said.

The circle on the Yadgir-Hattikuni road was named after Tipu when a general body meeting took an unanimous decision on February 3, 2010 when the Janata Dal(S) was in power and Lakshmi Yankappa was the chairman. Now, 12 years later, the BJP-ruled CMC has decided to name the circle after Veer Savarkar and also passed the resolution in the general body meeting.

“The unanimous decision of the general body on February 3, 2010 did not become a Government Order. However, Muslim organisations put up a board giving a name to the circle. Therefore, a fresh decision was taken and the proposal passed to change the name of the circle. We will drop the decision, if those who are opposing it now show that there is a Government Order, if any, on this,” Mr. Ambiger said.

And, the decision came to light when a proposal came up for confirmation for the decision from members in the general body meeting scheduled on Monday. But, when some CMC members opposed it, the general body meeting was postponed and Muslim organisations staged a flash protest outside the CMC that day urging the CMC to drop the decision and let the circle remain as Tipu Cirlce.

“The CMC has made a gross error in taking such a decision which is not good for the people of Yadgir who always want peace and maintain communal harmony in the city. We have no objection to naming any other place after Veer Savarkar except Tipu Circle,” president of Tanzeem-ul-Muslimeen-o-Baitul Mall Layak Hussain Badal told The Hindu.

Interestingly, the CMC decision was criticised by BJP member Lalita Anapur, who is also the Vice-President of the State women’s wing of the party. She said that Mr. Ambiger inserted the matter in the over-agenda and passed it without taking members into confidence.

“This issue should not have been inserted in the over-agenda as it did not involve any urgency. The issue which involves the interest of two communities may damage communal harmony and disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the city. If the CMC wants to honour Veer Savarkar, it should name the District Sports Stadium on the Yadgir-Chittapur Road after him,” she suggested.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, CMC Commissioner Sharanappa said that he has not yet signed the proposal as he wanted to check whether such a decision taken based on the over-agenda has any legal consequences.