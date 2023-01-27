Yadgir CMC decides to launch anti-encroachment drive

January 27, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - YADGIR

Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) has given approval to various proposals and resolutions, including initiation of a drive to clear encroachments over pavements, grant of one acre land for developing residential sites for journalists and also, grant of land for building a Veerashaiva Mahasabha hostel, during the general body meeting in Yadgir on Friday.

The general body meeting, chaired by CMC president Suresh Ambiger, unanimously approved a request from the district unit of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists for grant of one acre land on Survey No 284 in the city.

The meeting also gave approval for sanctioning sites to Prani Daya Sangha in Survey No 687/11, Bhuvaneshwari Mahila Sangha in Survey No 637 and for construction of a building for the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Board in Survey No 625 in the city.

The members gave in-principle approval for allotting land for building a Veerashaiva Mahasabha hostel. The members said that as one acre land will be insufficient for building the hostel, the authorities should table another proposal with details of suitable land required for the purpose.

The issue of encroachments over pavements and the problems being caused to pedestrians were discussed during the meeting and the members consented to initiating an anti-encroachment drive in the city.

As the meeting began, council member Hanumanth Itagi took exception to the functioning style of CMC officials and spoke about the problems being faced by citizens in getting online khatas for their property. He said that one of his acquaintances has been running from pillar to post for the last two years to get online khata for his property and the officials are just ignoring his plea.

Responding to it, Mr. Ambiger directed the officials concerned to get the work done immediately.

The issue of municipal property going unprotected was also raised during the meeting and Municipal Commissioner Sharanappa promised that legal steps will be taken to protect such municipal property.