HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yadgir CMC Commissioner seeks police protection, citing life threat

August 22, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) Sangappa Upase has written a petition to the Town Police seeking protection citing a life threat for bringing out illegalities in khata transfer.

In his petition written on August 19, he said that he stopped illegal khata transfer after taking charge as Municipal Commissioner.

He also said that he has requested higher authorities to suspend 1,310 illegal khatas, while he has taken action to suspend 12 khatas related to government property and vacated occupants who were illegally staying in CMC shops for 38 years.

“My actions have caused intolerance among some vested interests who are trying to trap me in some financial business to tarnish my image and apart from that, unknown persons are hanging around my office to create an unhealthy atmosphere inside the office and disturb routine work,” he said.

“Meanwhile, somebody has posted an audio call recording on social media, using unparliamentary words against me and members of the CMC. In view of these developments, my office staff and I are facing insecurity at work, while I am also facing a life threat,” he has said in the petition to the Police Sub-Inspector attached to Yadgir Town Police Station.

When contacted, Mr. Upase said that he has written a petition seeking police protection. So far, the department has not provided security, he said.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that a police constable is deputed to patrol near CMC office and also, instructions have been given to Mr. Upase to get in touch with the Sub-Inspector of Police for any emergency.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.