Yadgir CMC Commissioner seeks police protection, citing life threat

August 22, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Yadgir

Commissioner of Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) Sangappa Upase has written a petition to the Town Police seeking protection citing a life threat for bringing out illegalities in khata transfer.

In his petition written on August 19, he said that he stopped illegal khata transfer after taking charge as Municipal Commissioner.

He also said that he has requested higher authorities to suspend 1,310 illegal khatas, while he has taken action to suspend 12 khatas related to government property and vacated occupants who were illegally staying in CMC shops for 38 years.

“My actions have caused intolerance among some vested interests who are trying to trap me in some financial business to tarnish my image and apart from that, unknown persons are hanging around my office to create an unhealthy atmosphere inside the office and disturb routine work,” he said.

“Meanwhile, somebody has posted an audio call recording on social media, using unparliamentary words against me and members of the CMC. In view of these developments, my office staff and I are facing insecurity at work, while I am also facing a life threat,” he has said in the petition to the Police Sub-Inspector attached to Yadgir Town Police Station.

When contacted, Mr. Upase said that he has written a petition seeking police protection. So far, the department has not provided security, he said.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that a police constable is deputed to patrol near CMC office and also, instructions have been given to Mr. Upase to get in touch with the Sub-Inspector of Police for any emergency.