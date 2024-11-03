Yadgir CMC collects ₹70 lakh tax dues in a short period

Chairperson of the Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) Kumari Lalita Anpur has set an example of how people’s representatives can work for the welfare of the people, if they have real concern for them.

Ms. Anpur took charge as municipal chairperson on October 7 this year after winning the elections. Earlier, she was elected as member of the CMC from Ward No 5.

A day after taking charge, she, accompanied by officers and other staff, launched a drive visiting colonies and requesting citizens and traders to clear tax dues to the CMC. Already, ₹70 lakh tax has been collected in a short duration.

She also took action to fill potholes that had developed on the city roads owing to extensive rainfall. Due to this initiative, a high number of potholes have been filled.

“I will strive to ensure transparency in the functioning of the City Municipal Council and improve civic amenities in the city,” Ms. Anpur wrote on the CMC’s official website promising better days ahead for the city.

The CMC staff and workers cleaned drainages, which are almost blocked, to ensure smooth flowing of water. They also cut bushes and cleaned waste grown between road dividers and alongside the roads in many parts of the city.

“I am doing this with the support of the staff of the CMC and the cooperation of the general public. The tax that was collected from citizens and traders is going to be used for providing amenities and beautification of the city,” Ms. Anpur said and added that she has a dream of having more greenery in the city by planting trees roadside.

Meanwhile, there was a demand saying that she should take immediate steps to remove waste thrown near the railway overbridge on Yadgir-Shahapur Main Road, as stench emanating out of it is causing nuisance to public passing through the area.

In response, Ms. Anpur told The Hindu: “I will immediately send notices to those who throw waste. I will only request citizens to join hands with the CMC to make the city more beautiful.”

She added: “I have a plan to have a selfie point in the city near the Lumbini Garden for people to take selfies covering the historical fort constructed behind the hill.”