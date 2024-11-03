GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yadgir CMC collects ₹70 lakh tax dues in a short period

New municipal chairperson shows the way forward through her positive action

Published - November 03, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Chairperson of CMC Kumari Lalita Anpur, along with officials and staff, visiting a colony requesting people to pay tax dues during a drive in Yadgir.

Chairperson of CMC Kumari Lalita Anpur, along with officials and staff, visiting a colony requesting people to pay tax dues during a drive in Yadgir. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chairperson of the Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) Kumari Lalita Anpur has set an example of how people’s representatives can work for the welfare of the people, if they have real concern for them.

Ms. Anpur took charge as municipal chairperson on October 7 this year after winning the elections. Earlier, she was elected as member of the CMC from Ward No 5.

A day after taking charge, she, accompanied by officers and other staff, launched a drive visiting colonies and requesting citizens and traders to clear tax dues to the CMC. Already, ₹70 lakh tax has been collected in a short duration.

She also took action to fill potholes that had developed on the city roads owing to extensive rainfall. Due to this initiative, a high number of potholes have been filled.

“I will strive to ensure transparency in the functioning of the City Municipal Council and improve civic amenities in the city,” Ms. Anpur wrote on the CMC’s official website promising better days ahead for the city.

The CMC staff and workers cleaned drainages, which are almost blocked, to ensure smooth flowing of water. They also cut bushes and cleaned waste grown between road dividers and alongside the roads in many parts of the city.

“I am doing this with the support of the staff of the CMC and the cooperation of the general public. The tax that was collected from citizens and traders is going to be used for providing amenities and beautification of the city,” Ms. Anpur said and added that she has a dream of having more greenery in the city by planting trees roadside.

Meanwhile, there was a demand saying that she should take immediate steps to remove waste thrown near the railway overbridge on Yadgir-Shahapur Main Road, as stench emanating out of it is causing nuisance to public passing through the area.

In response, Ms. Anpur told The Hindu: “I will immediately send notices to those who throw waste. I will only request citizens to join hands with the CMC to make the city more beautiful.”

She added: “I have a plan to have a selfie point in the city near the Lumbini Garden for people to take selfies covering the historical fort constructed behind the hill.”

Published - November 03, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.