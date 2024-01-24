GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yadgir celebrates National Girl Child Day

January 24, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Both male and female should be treated equally. Female foeticide, dowry, child marriage, illiteracy, sex discrimination and other problems that females are facing should be prevented by providing education, particularly for female children, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a National Girl Child Day function to mark the Beti Bachao, Beti Padao programme in Yadgir on Wednesday.

The function was organised jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Legal Services Authority, Women and Child Welfare and Education departments, the District Child Protection Unit and the Child Development Project.

“A strong nation can be built only if women are empowered with proper education and employment,” the Minister said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur said that female children should be given more and equal opportunities over what male children are getting, without sex discrimination.

Senior Civil Judge and member secretary of DLSA Ravindra Honole, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar also spoke laying stress on women’s rights protection.

