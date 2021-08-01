Yadgir administration takes fresh initiatives to check pandemic

In view of the high number of positive cases of COVID-19 that are being reported in Maharashtra and Kerala, the Yadgir district administration has taken some strict initiatives against travellers coming from those States to check the spread of the pandemic.

Addressing members at a taskforce committee meeting in Yadgir on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya issued a clear direction to the officers saying that they have to implement the guidelines issued on July 31 by the State government on travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Those who wish to travel from Maharashtra and Kerala to the district should compulsorily carry with them negative reports of RT-PCR test conducted not older than 72 hours from the date of journey, no matter whether they are vaccinated or not, Dr Ragapriya said.

“It will apply to travellers coming by flights, trains and other vehicles and it is the responsibility of the authorities concerned to confirm that the travellers are carrying negative RT-PCR test reports,” she added.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Home, the Health and the revenue departments officials to deploy officers to inspect vehicles passing through check-posts round-the-clock on shift basis. “The district administration has already set up eight check-posts in Yaragol, Mudbul, Malla (B), Tinthani, Gurmitkal, Kuntimari, Narayanpur and Malanur village borders,” she said.

Dr. Ragapriya gave the responsibility of supervising preparations to tahsildars of the respective taluks. She also asked the Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Revenue Sub-division to conduct surprise visits to check-posts to inspect whether staff are using thermal machines to check travellers or not.

Conductors on duty on State-owned buses will be held responsible if any passenger is found on their buses without negative RT-PCR test report.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankargowda Somanal, District Health Officer Indumathi K. and other officers were present.