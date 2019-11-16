Yadavagiri industrial estate turning into a dumping yard

Despite Yadavagiri Industrial Estate being part of Mysuru city, tonnes of waste generated in industries and households in and around the KSSIDC-developed estate remain unhandled, turning the place into an ugly spot in ‘Swachch Mysuru’, besides posing a public health scare.

There is no mechanism to lift solid and industrial wastes generated in the estate bordering Bannimantap as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which handles the solid wastes daily in 65 wards, maintained that the estate was not part of its control. However, a senior industry representative here claimed that the Yadavagiri estate was handed over to the MCC long ago and the industrial units had been paying tax to it.

The vacant and isolated spots along the railway track, a few metres from the Mysuru New Goods Shed Terminal (MNGT) on the city outskirts, were being used to dump trash. The solid wastes were also set on fire, leaving the vicinity in smoke. The foul stench from rotting trash could be smelt from a distance and the residents and industries had complained against the nuisance.

Trash piled in heaps and smoke from the burning wastes greet passengers arriving by train to Mysuru since many trains halt along the stretch for signal. Pigs feeding on the trash is a common sight.

Mysore Industries Association (MIA) General Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain said the Yadavagiri estate, spread across 12 acres, was developed by the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC). “With the expansion of the city, the estate was handed over to the MCC. The industrial units functioning there were paying taxes. So, it’s the job of MCC to handle the trash and keep the vicinity clean,” he argued.

However, the MCC claimed that the estate does not come under its limits and whoever is the controlling authority has to look after the maintenance.

“We had lifted trash dumped in spots abutting the estate on many occasions acting on public complaints. The industrial estate is under KSSIDC. Since the problem has been persisting, the issue will be discussed with the MCC Commissioner on what needs to be done,” said MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj.

He said the isolated stretches were being used to dump the trash. “We may have to talk to the industries, residents and the industry representatives on finding a solution though the MCC volunteered to clear the solid waste irrespective of its operational area,” Dr. Nagaraj told The Hindu.

KSPCB stand

When contacted, KSPCB Regional Environment Officer B.M. Prakash said the onus lies with the MCC for handling the trash since the estate falls within its boundaries. The MCC cannot reject collection and disposal of solid and non-hazardous wastes on technical grounds.

The issue of handling solid wastes in industrial areas had been discussed with the Industries Department besides bringing it to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru.

“When the trash generated in industries in Mysuru South is managed, why cannot the MCC lift the trash from Yadavagiri,” he asked.