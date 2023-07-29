ADVERTISEMENT

WWF holds events for tiger day

July 29, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The session at Bannerghatta Park was aimed at raising awareness about the role of tigers in the ecosystem.

WWF-India, Karnataka State unit, observed World Nature Conservation Day on July 28 and Global Tiger Day on July 29 with special programmes in Bengaluru.

The organisation had arranged a nature trail at the Kalkere arboretum and a special trip for underprivileged students to the zoo, butterfly park, and an awareness session at Bannerghatta Biological Park.

According to a release, the nature trail initiative was designed for the youth and citizens to explore and appreciate Bengaluru’s biodiversity led by an experienced naturalist to understand the region’s ecological richness and highlighting the pressing need for conservation. 

The BBP Education Officer shared valuable insights about tigers, their behaviour, habitat, and significance in maintaining a balanced ecosystem. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The session at Bannerghatta Park was aimed at raising awareness about the role of tigers in the ecosystem and offering unique learning opportunities to children who may not usually have access to such experiences. 

The BBP Education Officer shared valuable insights about tigers, their behaviour, habitat, and significance in maintaining a balanced ecosystem. By addressing challenges such as habitat loss and poaching, the event also sought to emphasize the importance of conservation efforts. The awareness about tigers was heightened through Bannerghatta Biological Park’s interactive educational approach, which included showcasing tiger paw prints and other captivating exhibits, the release said.

