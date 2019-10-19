Wrong data entry leads to money from 50,000 farmers’ accounts being reversed

Over ₹200 crore transferred to 50,000 farmers’ accounts across the State, as part of the crop loan waiver scheme in cooperative sector, has been reversed owing to wrong bank information provided by the secretaries of primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS).

The PACS secretaries made the wrong data entry to show that the farmers, who actually have loans in Scheduled Banks, have loans in District Central Cooperative (DCC) banks, top government sources said. Consequently, the money that was transferred to the accounts have reversed. Such cases have emerged from across the State, and it is yet to be ascertained whether the secretaries wilfully fed wrong data or they went by the existing loan arrangement, sources said.

“Moreover, after the data entry was done by the PACS secretaries, it was approved at four more levels and cleared for loan waiver. At all stages, the data entry should have been verified before sending for approval. Unfortunately, it was not done in these cases,” sources said.

Among those who have approved the wrong data entry included the DCC bank manager, Taluk Development Officer, and ARCS in the cooperative department, sources added. Over a month since it was noticed, the government is in the process of writing a separate software to ensure that the 50,000 farmers get their benefit.

The new software is expected to prevent any fraud. Initially, there were suggestions to only edit the account details of 50,000 farmers directly, but it was shot down since it would be a risk.

“The whole process has been set into motion again since what is the guarantee that the data entry is correct and the PACS secretaries or someone did not indulge in fraud?” asked the source.

Software being tested

According to Munish Moudgil, Head of Special Cell, Crop Loan Waiver Scheme in Revenue Department, the new software is ready and is being tested. “The loans of 50,000 farmers will be cleared shortly,” he said.