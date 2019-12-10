Writers urged to translate great works of Kannada

Poet H.S. Venkateshamurthy, who has been elected as the president of the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, has given a call to writers and scholars to translate the great works of Kannada into English and other languages.

“The greatest works of Kannada literature have remained limited to Karnataka due to lack of credible translations. A seminal work like Manku Timmana Kagga did not win national or international awards as no one tried to translate it to English,” he said. He was speaking at the Dr. Betageri Krishna Sharma awards ceremony in Belagavi on Sunday. He said that Dr. Sharma, who was known by his nom de plume Anandakanda, had written trendsetting works in Kannada.

“The trust named after him has been nurturing young talent,” he said. He gave awards to young writers.

A book on Anandakanda written by Raghavendra Patil and translated by Shashidhar Vaidya was released at the event.

Writers C. Naganna, Balasaheb Lokapur, Sarju Katkar, and others were present, according to a release.