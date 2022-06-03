Writers protest in Shivamogga

Writers, activists and intellectuals of Shivamogga, on Friday, staged a protest demanding the dismissal of B.C.Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, from the State Cabinet.

Writers, activists and leaders of various organisations taking out a rally in Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The protesters took out a march from Shivappa Nayaka Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

The protesters said that the textbook review committee headed by Rohit Chakrathirtha should be cancelled. The head of the committee had circulated a distorted version of the state song, written by Kuvempu. He had not qualification to head the committee. Moreover the entire process of reviewing the textbook had not been done as per the set norms. The Minister had failed to handle the issue even after repeated demands by the intellectuals, they said.

Rajendra Chenni, Raitha Sangha leader H.R.Basavarajappa and others led the protest.