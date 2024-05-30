ADVERTISEMENT

Writers, educationists urge government to withdraw decision to open 3,000 English medium schools in Karnataka

Published - May 30, 2024 05:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to the Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, it is proposed that Kannada should be taught as the first language.

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) had decided to open 3,000 English medium schools in rural areas in association with private schools under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. File Photo | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH

A section of writers and educationists have urged the Karnataka government to withdraw the decision taken by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) to open 3,000 English medium schools in rural areas in association with private schools under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, May 29, Niranjanaradhya V.P., Development Educationist said, “Under the Right to Education Act, the government should provide education in the mother tongue at least up to Class 8. According to the Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, it is proposed that Kannada should be taught as the first language. Without taking into account all these issues, the government’s decision to start English medium schools is unscientific.”

Writer G. Ramakrishna said that governments are not taking decisions based on existing research and consensus regarding the medium of instruction. Thus, there is a direct impact on the learning system of children.

“The number of children in government schools is decreasing year by year and we should think about what should be done to stop it,” he said, adding that the government should focus on developing state schools on the Delhi model by improving infrastructure.

