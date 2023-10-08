HamberMenu
Writers and intellectuals have moral responsibility to speak against intolerance, says writer

October 08, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa being felicitated during the release of his book in Belagavi on Sunday.

Writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa being felicitated during the release of his book in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“All writers and intellectuals have a moral duty to respond to crisis in society. Writers and intellectuals of today’s India have the moral responsibility to speak about the rise of intolerance in the country,” writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa said in Belagavi on Sunday.

He was speaking during the release of his book, Kage Karunyada Kannu, at the Kannada Bhavan here. The event was organised by the Zilla Bandaya Sahitya Sanghatane and Manava Bandhutva Vedike.

“We are facing a crisis of rising intolerance. Brute power seems to have influenced our minds. The gap between wisdom and prejudice is widening; so is the mistrust between various groups. It seems as if communalism is ruling humanity. Writers and thinkers should rise up to the challenge,” he said.

“It seems as if all historians of the country have gone on leave. On the other hand, all the politicians who make up baseless stories about our history are mushrooming. Even stand-up comedians who are critical of the government are branded as traitors. Our leaders should realise that they should treat all people equally. They should not let power blind them as it will affect proper functioning of democracy,” he said.

He said that he has chosen to name his book on the common crow as mainstream culture seems to have forgotten the bird that is wiser than many other birds. “It is also a sign that we have not found a cure for some of the most common discriminations deep rooted in our minds,” Prof. Ramachandrappa said.

