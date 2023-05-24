Writers, activists write to CM about Ilkal college mandating students to watch The Kerala Story

May 24, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Belagavi

A group of over 25 intellectuals have written a letter to the Chief Minister condemning a college in Ilkal in Bagalkot district mandating its students to watch the film, The Kerala Story.

In their letter, members of Jagruta Nagarikaru-Karnataka have strongly condemned the circular issued by Keshav C. Das, principal of Sri Vijay Mahantesh Ayurvedic Medical College in Ilkal, that said that every BAMS and post-graduate student should watch the film.

“This is unacceptable. What is the need for the compulsory and free screening of a controversial film that is based on false narratives and that is aimed at creating hatred and dividing society? There is no doubt that such efforts are aimed at fanning communal passions,” they said.

When the film was questioned in court by some people saying that it was a propaganda movie, the film-makers said that it was a work of fiction and that it is not based on actual events. They have even agreed to carry a disclaimer that it was not based on any actual events. However, from the narratives that the film creates, it is clear that the intention behind the movie is propaganda, they said.

“Though we agree that banning films is not a solution, we ask how right it is to organise free screening of films that promote violence against certain groups and make it mandatory. It is well known that vested interests have conspired to destroy the communal harmony of this country by making such films,” they said.

Institutions like NITI Aayog have certified that Kerala is in the top slot when it comes to human development indicators such as education and health. But a film like The Kerala Story hides such achievements and peddles lies only to create unrest in society, they said.

The State government should order an inquiry into the incident and initiate action against the college management and the principal if it is found that he had issued the circular. The government should also review the permission granted to the education society to run the college, the signatories said.

The government should uphold the values of harmony that are enshrined in the Constitution. The college in Ilkal should be instructed not to indulge in activities that disturb peace and damage harmony. The government should send a message that institutions cannot treat students like pawns in their plans to create divisions in society, they said.

Writers and activists K. Marulasiddappa, G. Ramakrishna, S.G. Siddaramaiah, Vijaya, Rajendra Chenni, Vimala K.S., Meenakshi Bali, Banjagere Jayaprakash, T. Surendra Rao, B. Sripad Bhat, Vasundhara Bhoopati, Moodnakadu Chinnaswami, Rudrappa Hanagawadi, Vasudeva Ucchila, Shashidhar J.C., Yogananda, Amaresh Kadagad, Niranjan Aradhya, Leela Sampige, S. Devendra Gouda, C.K. Gundanna and others have signed it.