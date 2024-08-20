Writers, activists oppose proposed project to draw Sharavati water for Bengaluru

Many intellectuals, writers, and activists have written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah opposing the proposal to draw water from Linganmakki reservoir constructed across the river Sharavati to Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the banner of Sharavati Nadi Ulisi (Save River Sharavati), the intellectuals argued that the proposed project was unscientific and it would damage the flora and fauna of the Western Ghats. Earlier, the project was proposed during the Congress-JD(S) coalition rule in 2019. Then the people of the Malnad region opposed it under the leadership of writer Na. D’Souza. The proposal was dropped when B.S. Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister.

However, now, the Congress government has proposed the project. This has upset the people dependent on the river. Many experts, including scientists of the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, had termed the proposed project unscientific. The project to carry water for about 380 km from Linganmakki to Bengaluru would affect ecologically sensitive areas. In the wake of recent landslips in Karnataka and Kerala during recent heavy rains, it would be appropriate to drop the project, the intellectuals said.

Among those who signed the letter are Na. D’Souza of Sagar, Abhina Channabasava Swamy of Mulegadde in Hosanagar, Banjagere Jayaprakash, Rajendra Chenni, Srikantha Kudige, Rahmat Tarikere, H.S. Anupama, K.P. Suresh, and Purushottama Bilimale.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.