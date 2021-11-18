Karnataka

Writers, activists oppose 'politicisation' of Kannada Sahitya Parishat polls

Staff Reporter Bengaluru 18 November 2021 14:49 IST
Updated: 18 November 2021 15:02 IST

Elections for posts of office-bearers are scheduled for November 21

Several writers and activists have opposed the direct and indirect participation of political parties in the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) elections, which are scheduled to be held on November 21, to select various office-bearers.

Banjagere Jayaprakash, S.G. Siddaramaiah, Dr. Vasundara Bhupathi, K.S. Vimala, Dr. K. Sharifa, Dr. Leela Sampige, Dr. Vijaya, N. Divakar, T. Surendra Rao, B. Sripad Bhat, N.K. Vasanth Raj and others have opposed the ‘direct entry of political parties and organisations’ into the literary body's polls and the increasing influence of caste.

They said that the KSP, an autonomous body, was launched to safeguard the interests of language and literature, and to address regional and other cultural issues facing the Kannada people.

They have urged voters to reject any candidate who sacrifices these interests and indulges in politicisation of KSP on narrow party lines.

