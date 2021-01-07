Karnataka

Writers, activists join fight

Writers and activists have joined the protest against acacia plantations in Malnad region. They have demanded the State government withdraw the forest land granted to MPM on lease to raise captive plantations.

Writer and Padmashree awardee Devanuru Mahadeva, Raitha Sangha senior leader Kadidal Shamanna, activist S.R.Hiremath, writers Dr. Purushottam Bilimale, Banjagere Jayaprakash and others have condemned the efforts to handover the forest land to the private parties.

The campaign has gained momentum on social media. Many people have put up posters and statements criticizing the renewal of the lease of the land to the MPM.

