Writer Yogappanavar no more

S.F. Yogappanavar, 73, writer, translator and former bureaucrat, succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday at a private hospital here.

Hailing from Bagalkot, he had settled in Bengaluru. He was a KAS officer who served in several departments and also wrote several novels, critical works, translations, and columns.

Among his works are Devara Hesarinalli Pramana Maadi, Arama Kurchi Mattu Itara Kathegalu, and Preetu Embudu Chandrana Daye. He had also translated works of Charles Baudelaire and J.D. Salinger into Kannada. The column he wrote for Lankesh Patrike made him a popular name in literary circles.