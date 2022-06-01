Writer withdraws permission

Amid the textbook revision row, doctor and writer H.S. Anupama has withdrawn her permission to include her works in Kannada textbooks.

In a letter written to Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh, which was released to the media on Wednesday, Dr. Anupama has informed the Minister about her decision to withdraw permission given for including her works.

Dr. Anupama’s prose work on Savitribai Phule has been included in Kannada (first language) text of class VII and her poetic work Nenevudenna Mana has been included in Kannada (third language) textbook of class VII.

In her letter, she has said that she was pained by the distortions in the textbook by vested interests who have least regard for the future of children. She has said that these developments have made her to think about withdrawing permission. She has also said that she still had hope that the Minister will give suitable directions to the textbook revision committee and uphold the dignity of Kannada language.