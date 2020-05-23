Writer Shantadevi Kanavi dead

Veteran short-story writer and thinker Shantadevi Kanavi died at the KLE hospital in Belagavi on Friday. She was 88. She was the wife of writer Channaveera Kanavi.

Her stories have been translated into English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. They routinely found their way into anthologies that became part of university textbooks.

She hailed from Vijayapura and settled in Dharwad after marriage to Mr. Kanavi. She received awards from Karnataka Sahitya Akademi and the Dana Chintamani Attimmabbe Puraskara of the State Government.

She leaves behind nonagenarian Mr. Kanavi, five children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and friends.

Mangala Metgud, president of the Belagavi zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat, has expressed grief at the death of the senior writer.