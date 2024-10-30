GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Writer selected for Rajyotsava Award

Two others get Suvarna Mahotsava Award

Published - October 30, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Professor Balasaheb Lokapur

Professor Balasaheb Lokapur | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Balasaheb Lokapur, veteran writer and researcher, has been selected for the Karnataka Rajyotsava award.

He worked extensively on Amatur Balappa, the lieutenant of queen Kittur Channamma, who shot and killed St John Thackeray, the British civil servant in Dharwad, at the battle of Kittur in 1824. His seminal work leading to the biography of Amatur Balappa helped throw light on the life of the legendary freedom fighter, who had remained mostly forgotten till then.

Prof. Lokapur, 70, hails from Shiratti near Athani in Belagavi district. He taught geological science in a college, after his masters in science from Karnataka University, Dharwad. He got a doctorate in Kannada literature from the Hampi Kannada university, for his work on ‘Jain Sensibilities in modern Kannada literature’.

Environment conservationist S.M. Chalavadi and Yakshanga Bayalata artist Yamunabai Kalachandra from Belagavi have been selected for the Suvarna Mahotsava awards.

October 30, 2024

