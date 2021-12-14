Writer Rajeshwari Tejaswi passes away

Rajeshwari Tejaswi

Hassan

14 December 2021 10:05 IST

She wrote her first book shortly after the demise of her husband, and was an account of their life together

Rajeshwari Tejaswi, 84, writer and wife of late writer K. P. Poornachandra Tejaswi, passed away in Bengaluru on December 14. She was suffering from age-related illnesses and had been staying in the couple’s farm in Mudigere. She had come to her daughter’s residence in Bengaluru for medical treatment. She passed away in a private hospital early in the morning. She is survived by two daughters, both of whom are settled in Bengaluru.

Rajeshwari was born in Kalasipalyam, Bengaluru in 1937. She met Poornachandra Tejaswi while pursuing higher education in Mysuru where she studied MA Philosophy, and married him. The couple shifted to Mudigere where Tejaswi took up farming.

Rajeshwari began writing only after the death of Tejaswi in 2007. She wrote her first book ‘Nanna Tejaswi’ shortly after Tejaswi’s demise, and was an account of their life together. The book went on to have over six reprints. She later wrote a personal memoir titled ‘Namma Menegoo Bandaru Gandhiji’. Apart from being a writer, she was a passionate philatelist and gardener. She collected rare seeds during her travels.

She had been actively involved in the activities of K.P. Poornachandra Tejaswi Trust at Kottigehara in Mudigere taluk.