Writer passes away

05 September 2021 19:33 IST

Writer Ramachandra Patil died in Dharwad on Sunday. He was 82.

The award-winning poet wrote scores of books for children, biographies of personalities such as Deputy Channabasappa and radio plays for AIR Dharwad.

Mr. Ramachandra Patil, who was also a journalist, teacher and playwright, edited Jeevana Shikshana, a monthly magazine dedicated to Kannada literature. He won awards from the Karnataka Bala Vikas Academy and Basava Samiti.

Hailing from Kagalagomba in Bagalkot district, he settled down in Dharwad after retiring from the District Institute of Education and Training.