Karnataka

Writer passes away

Writer Ramachandra Patil died in Dharwad on Sunday. He was 82.

The award-winning poet wrote scores of books for children, biographies of personalities such as Deputy Channabasappa and radio plays for AIR Dharwad.

Mr. Ramachandra Patil, who was also a journalist, teacher and playwright, edited Jeevana Shikshana, a monthly magazine dedicated to Kannada literature. He won awards from the Karnataka Bala Vikas Academy and Basava Samiti.

Hailing from Kagalagomba in Bagalkot district, he settled down in Dharwad after retiring from the District Institute of Education and Training.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2021 7:33:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/writer-passes-away/article36305575.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY