Writer M.M. Kanakeri dead

HUBBALLI

04 July 2021 20:06 IST

Senior writer, editor and publisher of Susheel magazine M.M. Kanakeri passed away in Hubballi on Sunday. He was 90.

Mr. Kanakeri single-handedly published the magazine for five decades and used to circulate it among literary enthusiasts and friends.

He presided over the sixth Hubballi Taluk Kannada Sahitya Sammelan held in Hubballi in 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

He is survived by his wife and four daughters.

Office-bearers of Dharwad Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat Lingaraj Angadi, K.S. Koujalagi, Jinadatta Hadagali and others have mourned his demise.