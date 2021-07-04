Karnataka

Writer M.M. Kanakeri dead

Senior writer, editor and publisher of Susheel magazine M.M. Kanakeri passed away in Hubballi on Sunday. He was 90.

Mr. Kanakeri single-handedly published the magazine for five decades and used to circulate it among literary enthusiasts and friends.

He presided over the sixth Hubballi Taluk Kannada Sahitya Sammelan held in Hubballi in 2018.

He is survived by his wife and four daughters.

Office-bearers of Dharwad Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat Lingaraj Angadi, K.S. Koujalagi, Jinadatta Hadagali and others have mourned his demise.


Comments
