Writer Kum Vee receives the second threat letter

Well-known writer Kum Veerabhadrappa, popularly known as Kum Vee, received a threat letter at his residence in Kottur, Vijayanagara district, on Friday. The six-page letter included 20 names of the writers, religious seers and politicians including his. It was the second letter that the writer received in the last one and a half month.

The writer had already met Superintendent of Police Arun K. and lodged a complaint soon after he received the first letter which was posted from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district. Before the police could trace the offenders, the writer received the second letter, which was posted from Chitradurga.

Just as the first letter, the second one was also written in handwriting with the same tone of threat. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, Congress leaders B.K. Hariprasad, Dinesh Gundu Rao and U.T. Khadar, journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu, seers Nijagunananda Swamiji, Nidumamidi Veerabhadra Chennamalla Swamy and Jnana Prakash Swamy, activists [C.S.] Dwarakanath and Bhaskar Prasad, writers Baragur Ramachandrappa, Maheshchandra Guru and Banjagere Jayaprakash, actor Prakash Rai and politician politicians C.M. Ibrahim and B.T. Lalita Naik were among those who were named in the letter.

The letter mentions that there were 61 people of similar kind but named only 20 of them.

The anonymous writer asked why Mr. Kum Vee and other writers, professors, intellectuals in question were time and again issuing anti-national and anti-constitutional statements and why they were making statements that insult the Hindu community and favour Muslims. The letter was concluded with a threat of killing them if the people mentioned in the letter failed to tender an apology.

“Now, you all are left with only one way — tendering apology to Hindus… or getting ready to die,” the letter reads.

“We have given the letter to local police who are of the opinion that both the letters were written by one person. I am going to Chitradurga tomorrow (Saturday) to participate as a chief guest at a conference of the Residential Schools’ Association and the letter came from the same city,” Mr. Kum Vee told The Hindu over phone.