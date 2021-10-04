Writer Hebballi passes away

HUBBALLI

04 October 2021 20:51 IST

Kannada scholar and creative Hindi writer V.V. Hebballi passed away in Dharwad on Monday.

He was 86. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

Prof. Hebballi came from a humble background and started his teaching career at Lingaraj College in Belagavi. He also served as principal at S. Nijalingappa College in Bengaluru.

In recognition of his service in the field of education, KLE Society honoured him with lifetime membership. A close associate of late Patil Puttappa, he was actively involved in activities of Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Dharwad. He had passion for Hindi learning and writing. He has translated several Hindi books into Kannada. He delivered talks at universities in England, France and the U.S.

The last rites were performed on Monday.