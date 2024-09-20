Writer Hampa Nagarajaiah to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara-2024

Eminent writer and researcher Hampa Nagarajaiah, popularly known as Hampana, will be inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara-2024 festivities atop Chamundi Hills here on October 3.

A formal announcement on the chief guest for the Mysuru Dasara inaugural event was made by the State government on Friday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who heads the Dasara high-power committee, announced that the 89-year-old Hampana would inaugurate the festivities.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was the chief guest at a programme organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture here in connection with the Karnataka Sambrama-50 at the KSOU premises here on Friday, told Hampana, who was also at the event and sitting in the audience, that he has been chosen to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara.

The Chief Minister congratulated Hampana on the occasion and invited him to inaugurate the Dasara festivities. Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Shivaraj Tangadagi, and others were present.

Expressing happiness over the honour bestowed on him, Hampana, while speaking to reporters on being chosen for inaugurating the festivities, thanked the State government for considering him for the honour. This honour is because of his contribution to Kannada literature. Moreover, the announcement was a surprise to him as he had not expected this, he said.

He said Mysuru Dasara has a grand tradition and is celebrated by the people as it is a “Nada Habba” and “Desi Habba”. No other festival is celebrated as grand as this and it spans over 10 days. “This is the festival of Kannadigas.”

In the past, the Maharajas used to inaugurate the festival. Later on, the Chief Ministers carried the tradition. Over the years, the honour was bestowed on people coming from different backgrounds, he said. The writer recalled watching Dasara celebrations in Mysuru in his childhood and student days.