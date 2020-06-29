Writer Geetha Nagabhushan laid to rest in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

Kannada novelist Geetha Nagabhushan, whose works were known for resistance to patriarchy and gender stereotypes, died of a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Sunday night. She was 78. The last rites of the novelist were performed at her native village of Savalagi in Kalaburagi taluk on Monday evening.

Born on March 25, 1942 into a poor family, Ms. Nagabhushan struggled for an education. She served in the teaching profession for over 30 years. Her writings reflected the environment she came from, including both poverty and gender issues.

Her works include 50 short stories, 27 novels, 12 plays, two collections of poems, and research papers. Among her better known works are Baduku (novel), Hasivu (novel), Hasimamsa Mattu Haddugalu (novel), Avva Mattu Itara Kathegalu (collection of short stories), Jwalantha (collection of short stories), and Jogini (play).

She was the first woman writer to bag the Kendra Sahitya Academy and Nadoja awards and to serve as chairperson of Karnataka Sahitya Academy. She presided over the 76th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan at Gadag in 2010.

The honours she received included Karnataka Rajyotsava award (1998), Danachintamani Attimabbe award (2002), Nadoja award (2004), Kendra Sahitya Academy award (2004), Bhasha Parishat Award from Kolkata (2012), and an honorary doctorate from Gulbarga University.