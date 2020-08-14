Writer Gavish Hiremath passes away

Gavish Hiremath

Writer and theatre person Gavish Hiremath (74), who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, brothers and sisters. Family sources said that his last rites would be carried out at his native village of Bisarahalli in Koppal district.

Born on September 8, 1946 at Bisaralli village (now in Koppal district), Mr. Hiremath completed his primary education at his native place and high school education in Koppal town. He completed his degree in Dharwad and came in contact with well-known Kannada writers.

Mr. Hiremath began his professional career in the Department of Library in Dharwad and later moved to Kalaburagi in 1970 to serve in Gulbarga University’s library wing till his retirement in 2004.

He has written around 50 books which included Pranaya Muktakagalu and Ninaginnu Heluvudide (collections of poems), Baduku Chadurangadata and Hakkigudu (novels), biographies of many people who have made considerable contributions to the society. He had written a column in a Kannada daily for a year on the theatre personalities in the State. He was the president of Gulbarga Nripatunga Kalavidara Sangha, convenor of Swayamjyothi Natya Sangha and member of Karnataka Janapada and Yakshagana Academy.

Mr. Hiremath was honoured with Karnataka Lalitakala Academy Award (1995), Gulbarga University Rajyotsava Award (2008) and Attimabbe Trust, Bengaluru, award.