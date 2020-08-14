Writer Gavish Hiremath passes away

Writer and theatre person Gavish Hiremath (74), who was suffering from kidney-related ailments, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, brothers and sisters. Family sources said that his last rites would be carried out at his native village of Bisarahalli in Koppal district.
Born on September 8, 1946 at Bisaralli village (now in Koppal district), Mr. Hiremath completed his primary education at his native place and high school education in Koppal town. He completed his degree in Dharwad and came in contact with well-known Kannada writers.
Mr. Hiremath began his professional career in the Department of Library in Dharwad and later moved to Kalaburagi in 1970 to serve in Gulbarga University’s library wing till his retirement in 2004.
He has written around 50 books which included Pranaya Muktakagalu and Ninaginnu Heluvudide (collections of poems), Baduku Chadurangadata and Hakkigudu (novels), biographies of many people who have made considerable contributions to the society. He had written a column in a Kannada daily for a year on the theatre personalities in the State. He was the president of Gulbarga Nripatunga Kalavidara Sangha, convenor of Swayamjyothi Natya Sangha and member of Karnataka Janapada and Yakshagana Academy.
Mr. Hiremath was honoured with Karnataka Lalitakala Academy Award (1995), Gulbarga University Rajyotsava Award (2008) and Attimabbe Trust, Bengaluru, award.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath