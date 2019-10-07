Writer expresses need for link language, condemns opposition to Hindi

We need a link language for this country. It can be Hindi or English, writer and translator Chandrakant Kusnoor said in Belagavi on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the book Jwalamukhi ki upar the Hindi translation of Basavaraj Kattimani’s seminal work on class struggle at the Kumar Gandharva Mandir premises. The programme was held as part of the centenary celebrations of thinker and writer Basavaraj Kattimani organised by Basavaraj Kattimani Trust.

Mr. Kusnoor condemned the opposition to Hindi by some regional groups. “A country needs one flag, one song and one language to portray its identity. We can not have separate flags and separate languages for each region. That would not be appropriate. We need to promote Hindi as a link language. Or we can choose English as a link language and promote it too,” he said.

He hailed the contribution of translators towards expanding the reach of Indian language writers. “This is the need of the hour. We are now in a situation where Kannadigas don’t know about literature in neighbouring States. Similar is the situation in other States. Translations between languages will help us cross bridges,” he said.

Linguist O.L. Nagabhushan Swamy said citizens of a multicultural country like India should learn different languages. He however cautioned about the politics over languages and said no government should try to impose any language on the citizens.

Mr. Kusnoor and other guests felicitated writers Swamy Ponnachi and Krishnamurthy Hanuru.

Later, writer Rahamat Tarikere spoke about the works of the awardees.