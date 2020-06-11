Writer Chandrappa Gowda dead

Karnataka

H.D. Chandrappa Gowda, 91, writer who had authored many works on medical science in Kannada, passed away at his residence in the city on Thursday.

Mr. Gowda, a medical practitioner, was known for writing on complex issues related to medical science in the language that can be easily understood by the common people. Jeernanga Rogagalu, Vaidyadhikariya Baduku Bavane, Maadaka Maddugalu, Cancer Loka, Nanage By-pass Aayitu, Ayurveda Darshana, and Vivahapoorva Vaidyakeeya Sameekshe were some of his renowned works.

He was the recipient of many honours including Kannada Sahitya Academy award and Vishwamanava award instituted by De.Ja.Gow Trust. He had presided over the fifth Shivamogga district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in the year 2009.

