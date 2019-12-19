Writer Chandrakanth Karadalli passes away

Renowned children’s book writer and Rajyotsava award winner Chandrakanth Karadalli died of a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was 70 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Mr. Karadalli, a native of Shahapur in Yadgir district, retired as a government primary school teacher a decade ago. He wrote around 35 books, 15 of which come under children’s literature. He won the Karnataka Rajyotsava award in 2019 and the Bala Sahitya Akademi award from the Union government. He had also bagged the State as well as national ‘Good Teacher’ award.

Mr. Karadalli chaired the first Children’s Sahitya Sammelan, which held at Shahapur, and the second Kannada Sahitya Sammelan. Born into a poor family, Mr. Karadalli secured a Master of Arts degree from Karnatak University, Dharwad, before joining government service as a teacher. He served for 33 years.

Among his works are Nalidadu Baa Navile, Puttana Kanasu, Vichara Taranga, and Manadaalada Maatugalu.

Progressive writer Vishwaradhya Satyampet and poet Siddaram Honakal called his death a shock.