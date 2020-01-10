Writer Bhyrappa accuses Congress of pursuing vote-bank politics on CAA

Kannada littérateur and Saraswathi Samman awardee S.L. Bhyrappa accused the Congress and other opposition parties of pursuit of “vote bank politics” on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and misleading the country on the issue.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Bhyrappa said that the Congress was adopting the divide and rule policy of the British, who had created a rift between the Hindus and the Muslims to break the unity during the freedom struggle.

He said the Congress has tried to “expand and consolidate its vote bank” even after Independence and hence allowed and encouraged the illegal migration of Muslims from the then East Pakistan, into Assam and this did not stop even after the creation of Bangladesh. “Even the Left parties which ruled West Bengal for 23 years allowed illegal migration to their State from where the migrants have dispersed to rest of India. The enactment of the CAA by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rattled the Congress and the Left parties in the country and hence they are now united and are responsible for the current stir across the nation,” he added.

Mr. Bhyrappa minced no words while accusing India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of following the British policy of “dividing the Hindu society on caste basis and consolidating the Muslim votes”. He said a fear was created in the minds of Muslims that only the Congress could protect them from the Hindu majority and the party was pursuing the same policy even in the present times.

He said Mr. Modi was a strongman who had “taught Pakistan a lesson” through surgical strikes and has won public applause and this has rattled the Congress which fears that he would win the next elections as well and hence was using CAA as a pretext to create unrest in the country.

Mr. Bhyrappa said abrogation of Article 370 was a welcome development but the Congress continues to oppose it.

“The Congress and the Opposition have questioned as to why Muslims have been left out from the CAA which indicates that these parties only want to consolidate their vote banks”, he said adding that there are so many Muslim-majority countries “where they [Muslims migrants] can go.”

He refuted suggestions that the CAA was not preceded by adequate discussions and said it has been debated in the Parliament. “What more do you want?” he questioned.

On the current protests at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Mr. Bhyrappa said the varsity has a history of going on strikes abetted by Left political parties. “There exists a set of students espousing Left ideology in all Universities and they always indulge in strike. Students should seek better library facilities, upgradation of laboratory etc and demand freedom to question the professors in the classrooms and not engage in strikes as the university is being funded by tax payers money,” he said.

Students should worry about the fact that not a single Indian university was in the top 200 varsities of the world, he added.