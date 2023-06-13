ADVERTISEMENT

Writer and journalist Ramaswamy passes away

June 13, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mourned the death of the writer-journalist, who was his close friend

The Hindu Bureau

Writer and journalist T.S. Ramaswamy, popularly known as ‘Haadu Paadu’ Ramu, passed away at his residence in Saraswathipuram in Mysuru in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mr. Ramu, a literary enthusiast, was 69. He was unmarried and is survived by his siblings, according to family sources.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mourned the death of Mr. Ramu. In a condolence message, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Ramu, who had made significant contribution to the literature, culture and media in Mysuru and mentored several writers and journalists, was a close friend.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US