Writer and journalist Ramaswamy passes away

June 13, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - MYSURU

Writer and journalist T.S. Ramaswamy, popularly known as ‘Haadu Paadu’ Ramu, passed away at his residence in Saraswathipuram in Mysuru in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mr. Ramu, a literary enthusiast, was 69. He was unmarried and is survived by his siblings, according to family sources.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mourned the death of Mr. Ramu. In a condolence message, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Ramu, who had made significant contribution to the literature, culture and media in Mysuru and mentored several writers and journalists, was a close friend.