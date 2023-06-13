HamberMenu
Writer and journalist Ramaswamy passes away

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mourned the death of the writer-journalist, who was his close friend

June 13, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Writer and journalist T.S. Ramaswamy, popularly known as ‘Haadu Paadu’ Ramu, passed away at his residence in Saraswathipuram in Mysuru in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mr. Ramu, a literary enthusiast, was 69. He was unmarried and is survived by his siblings, according to family sources.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mourned the death of Mr. Ramu. In a condolence message, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Ramu, who had made significant contribution to the literature, culture and media in Mysuru and mentored several writers and journalists, was a close friend.

