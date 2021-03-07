Write SSLC examination without fear: Suresh Kumar

Mangaluru

07 March 2021 00:20 IST

Asking class 10 students to write the forthcoming SSLC examination without any fear, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday said it was important for students to gain values in the school that help them become good citizens.

Addressing students at the secondary school section of the Government PU College in Sullia, Mr. Kumar said the academic year was challenging and the SSLC examination will commence from June 21. “The SSLC examination is not a war, approach it with a cool mind,” he said. Students are assets of the nation and they should excel in their life and contribute to the growth of the nation. “I would like some of you to clear the civil services examination and become the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada,” he said. The Minister interacted with students for an hour. He then visited the Government Higher Primary School in Narayana Kaje and interacted with members of the School Development and Monitoring Committee. On Friday, he visited the Government Secondary School in Yelimale and Government Higher Primary School in Devachalla.

He took part in the silver jubilee celebrations of Sneha School in Sullia and felicitated its founder and educationalist Chandrashekar Damle. In his speech, Mr. Kumar said schools were focusing more on marks and this has badly affected language learning of students. The students were neither learning Kannada nor understanding English. Sneha School was among the few schools in the state providing value-based education to children.

Mr. Kumar visited the Kukke Subrahmanya temple. He told reporters that the department was waiting for the advice of State Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 to start regular classes for students of classes 1 to 5.