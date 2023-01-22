Wrestling contest, dog show major attractions to draw the crowds at Ballari Utsav

January 22, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Ballari, the land of mines, hosted two special events to enthral the crowds on the second and concluding day of Ballari Utsav 2023 on Sunday, traditional wrestling and a dog show, apart from cultural performances and the valedictory programme.

The sprawling Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Grounds hosted traditional wrestling.

As many as 56 players, men and women, who came from the different parts of the State and beyond, participated in the event showcasing their skills and talents in the traditional sport form and enthralling the cheering crowds around the arena.

At times, the spectators were so thrilled that the sounds of their whistles, applause and claps reverberated in the skies.

In the 57 kg men category, Prashanth Gowda, a contestant from the State Police Department, won the first place to lift the Ballari Kishore Prize. In the 61 kg and 65 kg men categories, Jameer from Harapanahalli and Mallikarjun from Dharwad, respectively, won first places to get the Ballari Kesari titles.

Shivanand Bing from Dharwad and Riyaz Mulla won the Ballari Kanteerava titles by securing first places in the 70 kg and above 70 kg men categories, respectively.

In the 50 kg women’s category, Basira Wakara bagged the Ballari Kishori title by securing the first place. Prema Huchhannanavar, a wrestler from Gadag, who has won the national Ekalavya Award, won the Ballari Kumari award by winning the 55 kg women category. Shahida Begum from Venkatapur in Koppal district won the Ballari Kesari title by securing the first place in the above 60 kg women category.

Sharangouda from Gadag served as chief referee to lead the team of referees which included Beeralingappa and Ashok Reddy from Kampli, Ashok and Venkatanarayana from Ramasagar. The event was flagged off by Ballari MLA G. Somashekhar Reddy.

Dog show

The other event that attracted the crowd on the second day was the dog show in which a variety of dog breeds that were in different shapes and sizes were put on display. A few dogs were the centre of attraction just because of their massive sizes. Some of the dogs that participated in the show were as young as just six months.

Before the actual show commenced, the organisers conducted a health check-up for every dog and segregated them into groups based on their age for a fair competition.

Mudhol Hound, Golden Retriever, Siberian Husky, Husky Pomeranian, Saint Bernard, Daschshund, Great Dane, Dobermann, Beagle, German Shepherd, Rottweiler, American Bully, Labrador Retriever and Dalmatian were some of the dog breeds that participated in the show.

As the show began, people, especially young girls and boys, carefully approached some of their favourite dogs and took selfies with their mobile phones.

Hyder, a Caucasian Shepherd dog of Russian origin, was the centre of attraction at the show. The dog which weighed over 100 kg is a pet of Bengaluru-based businessman Satish who has bought it for ₹20 crore. As Hyder arrived at the venue in an air-conditioned car, dog enthusiasts thronged the car at the entrance of the gate to catch a glimpse which led to traffic disruption on the road outside the college for a while.

Mr. Somashekhar Reddy gently touched Hyder and took a photo of it on his mobile phone.

Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati, Additional Deputy Commissioner P.S. Manjunath, Probationary IAS officer Rupinder Kaur and other senior officers were present.