Wrestling competition from Feb. 15

Karnataka Kushti Hanna, a four-day State-level wrestling competition, will be held at Karnatak College grounds here from February 15.

Speaking after inspecting the event venue here on Tuesday, Amrut Desai, Dharwad MLA, said that over 2,000 wrestlers, who have participated in the international, and national wrestling competitions, will contest.

Various categories, including ‘Karnataka Kesari’, ‘Mahila Kesari’ and other titles, will be given at the event. The wrestler winning the competition will bag a purse of ₹80 lakh and a sum of ₹1.2 crore has been sanctioned to host this event, he added.

Dharwad has maintained a good track record of hosting literary, culture and sports events since several years and based on this record, once again opportunity has been given to host this wrestling event. As this event is going to be held for the first time in Dharwad, people and sports lovers would descend on Dharwad.

The district administration and the wrestlers’ association will be making hectic preparation for the success of the event, he said.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa said that February will be the most vibrant month for the district as ‘Invest Karnataka’, the State governemnt employees’ sports meet, and the wrestling comeptition will be held.