World’s largest passenger aircraft A380 touches down in Bengaluru

The flight took off from Dubai International Airport at 10 a.m. and landed in Bengaluru at 3.30 p.m.

The flight took off from Dubai International Airport at 10 a.m. and landed in Bengaluru at 3.30 p.m.

The world’s largest passenger aircraft – the Airbus A380 – made its maiden touchdown at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Friday.

The Emirates flight EK562 carrying 224 passengers from Dubai which landed on KIA’s second runway was a special flight ahead of the launch of its scheduled A380 services that will commence from October 30. The flight took off from the Dubai International Airport at 10 a.m. and landed in Bengaluru at 3.30 p.m.

“This flight is a milestone. We are very delighted to bring the A380 to this part of the world. The commercial flight service which will commence from October 30 will link Bengaluru to more than 130 destinations via Dubai. Bengaluru will also join Emirates' network of over 30 destinations serviced by the A380 aircraft, “ said Adnan Karim, chief commercial officer, Emirates.

BIAL MD and CEO Hari Marar, said “I want to extend a very warm welcome to that model of engineering (A380). We are absolutely delighted to have this aircraft here. It is a milestone for all of us. The landing of this aircraft is one of the most talked about things in aviation circles. From KIA’s perspective, this could not have come at a better time as we are on the verge of completing a major expansion programme which began four years ago.”

When the scheduled services begin on October 30, Bengaluru will become the second city in India to be serviced by the A380. Emirates launched its first A380 service in India on the Dubai-Mumbai route in 2014.

Starting October 30, Emirates A380 flights between Dubai and Bengaluru will operate as EK568 and EK569.

The daily flight will leave Dubai at 9.35 p.m., arriving at Bengaluru at 2.30 a.m. The return flight departs Bengaluru at 4.30 p.m. arriving in Dubai at 7.20 p.m. (local time).

Emirates said that the A380 aircraft features first class service with amenities such as shower spa and onboard lounge, business class cabins providing superior levels of comfort and privacy and spacious seats in economy class. The maiden flight of the A380 was welcomed by Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar.