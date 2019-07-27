World Tiger Day at Mysuru zoo tomorrow

Mysuru zoo is celebrating World Tiger Day on July 29 and the zoo management has urged visitors to make use of the opportunity to learn facts about the big cat. Attractive information boards with fun facts about tigers will be displayed in front of the tiger enclosure on the premises from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Tiger Day is observed every year to promote a global system of protecting the natural habitats of tigers and to raise awareness and support tiger conservation issues.

Six species left

A press release said that there were nine species of tigers of which three were extinct. There are only about 3,890 tigers left in the wild over the world and India has around 2,226. Karnataka is home to 406 tigers.

Tigers are at risk because of hunting, habitat loss, shortage of prey and other issues.

2010 summit

At the St. Petersburg Tiger Summit in 2010, the heads of governments of India, China, Cambodia, Nepal, Russian federation, and Indonesia, being the custodians of the last remaining tigers in the wild, declared actions to be taken to double the number of wild tigers. One such action declared was to increase tiger conservation awareness by celebrating World Tiger Day on July 29, the release stated.