World Stroke Day observed with a yoga session

Published - November 03, 2024 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A yoga session under way near the North Gate of Mysuru palace on Sunday to mark World Stroke Day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

World Stroke Day was observed with a yoga session in front of the Mysuru palace on Sunday.

World Stroke Day is organised every year to raise awareness about stroke prevention, recognition and response, said a statement from Apollo BGS Hospitals, that had organised the event near Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple near the North Gate of Mysuru palace on Sunday.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide and one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of stroke is by staying physically active, the statement added.

Apart from taking part in the yoga session, the participants gained insight on how regular physical activity can aid in stroke prevention and overall well-being.

Stroke survivors, who attended the event, shared their experience on how reaching a stroke-ready hospital in time made saving lives possible. Their testimonies underscored the critical importance of timely intervention and advanced medical care, the statement said. The participants in the World Stroke Day event found inspiration in the patient’s stories and advice shared by the medical experts.

Former Indian hockey team captain Raghunath V.R. graced the occasion, underscoring the importance of an active lifestyle in preventing strokes. “His inspiring presence motivated participants to engage enthusiastically in physical activities, reinforcing the event’s message of health and well-being,” the statement said.

Consultants from Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, too shared insights on identifying stroke symptoms and stressed the critical need for immediate action. “Their guidance on recognising early warning signs aims to empower individuals to act quickly, enhancing the chances of saving lives and supporting better recovery outcomes,” the statement said.

