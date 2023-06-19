World Sickle Cell Awareness Day observed in Chamarajanagar

June 19, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

Medical experts participating in the World Sickle Cell Awareness Day in Chamarajanagar, on Monday, June 19, called upon the members of the tribal community to voluntarily subject themselves to screening in a bid to eradicate the disease from the country.

A free sickle cell disease screening camp was held as part of the World Sickle Cell Awareness Day organised jointly by Chamarajanagar District Health and Family Welfare Department, District Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department, Tribal Health Cell of Chamarajanagar, Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) and Tribal Welfare organisations under the aegis of Centre for Training, Research and Innovation in Tribal Health (CTRITH).

Speaking on the occasion, CTRITH’s co-Principal Investigator and Professor at JSS College in Mysuru Dr. Deepa Bhat said the Government of India was embarking upon an ambitious plan of screening an estimated 7 crore people in tribal communities residing in various States including Karnataka with a view to eradicate sickle cell disease from the country by 2047.

She pointed out that sickle cell disease is a hereditary disorder and its early detection can help save and improve the quality of lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Resident Medical Officer of CIMS, Dr. Mahesh said the sickle cell disease patients belonging to tribal communities were eligible for free treatment and medicine. He asked them to contact CIMS with their Aadhaar and caste certificate to avail the benefits.

Apart from releasing informative videos in Kannada on sickle cell disease, the organisers also announced that monthly screening camps will be held in five chosen primary health centres across Chamarajanagar district.

The camps will be held in Hangala in Gundlupet, Koli Palya in Chamarajanagar, P.G. Palya and M.M. Hills in Hanur and Vivekananda Girijanara Kalyana Kendra (VGKK) Hospital in B.R. Hills.