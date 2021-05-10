World Red Cross Day celebrated

The 100th World Red Cross Day was celebrated by the Youth Red Cross of University College Mangaluru virtually on Saturday.

Mangalore University Youth Red Cross Nodal Officer Ganapathi Gowda, Chief Guest, delivered the keynote address describing the origin and mission of the Red Cross. He defined Red Cross as the reflection of humanity and World Red Cross day is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of International Committee of the Red Cross founder Henry Dunant.

Presiding over the programme, Principal Anasuya Rai, said that Youth Red Cross units have been set up in colleges to promote service-oriented mindset among the youth. The work of the Youth Red Cross unit of the college is admirable even during the pandemic, he said.

Youth Red Cross Program Officer Kumaraswamy M. explained the works being done by the YRC members at hospitals or in different other ways. It is important to increase awareness among people on the danger of COVID-19 and the necessity of the vaccine, he added.