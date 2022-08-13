World Organ Donation day: State plans awareness programmes

Special Correspondent August 13, 2022 00:05 IST

To mark World Organ Donation day, which is observed on August 13, the State Health Department has planned a human chain that will be formed from Mehkri Circle in the city up to Freedom Park.

Over 5,000 people including students and ASHA workers will form the chain to express gratitude to organ donors and to promote cooperation and unity among people. In addition to this, like-minded people from the health and medical sector will form a chain the shape of a kidney at Tripura Vasini from 8 am to 8.15 am on Saturday to create awareness about organ donation.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on the occasion Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will felicitate family members of cadaveric organ donors. The families will be honoured at an event that will be held in Vidhana Soudha. Organ recipients will also share their thoughts on the occasion, he said.

Organ pledging

Calling upon people to pledge their organs, the Minister said he along with the Chief Minister will take an organ donation pledge on Saturday. Some Ministers and several officials have also come forward to pledge their organs, he said.

He said people can pledge online through the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO). “Over 11,000 people have already taken the pledge online. Karnataka should become a role model in this. While 4,354 people have registered for a kidney transplant in Karnataka, 1,141 people are waiting for a liver transplant and 91 people for a heart transplant,” the Minister said.

The number of non-transplant organ retrieval centres have increased from two to 18 in the State now. One such facility has been started at each medical medical college in the State.

“To hasten the process of donation, organ harvesting, transportation and transplant of organs, an air ambulance facility is being planned and will be available shortly. We are also contemplating placing a price cap on organ transplant procedures in private hospitals to make it more affordable for the common man,” he added.

